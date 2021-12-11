Amanda James Acquires 108 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($50.72) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,478.05).

NXT stock opened at GBX 8,250 ($109.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,374 ($84.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($112.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,061.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,998.50. The company has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.99) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($122.66) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.70) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.99) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.78).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

