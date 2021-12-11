ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Major Shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc Sells 42,458 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, December 10th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

