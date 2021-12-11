Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.