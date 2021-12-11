Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Altice USA traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 54868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 121.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 78.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 27.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

