ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Stake Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.64% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $27.24 on Friday. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

