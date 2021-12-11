Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report sales of $8.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $27.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $12.78. 84,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,551. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $453,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 in the last ninety days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.