Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,315

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:AFX opened at GBX 2,170 ($28.78) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,021.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,801.48. The company has a market cap of £888.92 million and a P/E ratio of 45.02.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

