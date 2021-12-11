Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,315

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:AFX opened at GBX 2,170 ($28.78) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,021.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,801.48. The company has a market cap of £888.92 million and a P/E ratio of 45.02.
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
