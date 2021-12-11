Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,744 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.