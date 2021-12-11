Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 4,641 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

NYSE UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

