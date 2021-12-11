Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 104.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

