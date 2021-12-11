Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

