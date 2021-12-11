Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 6,386 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

