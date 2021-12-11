ALLY (ALY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,801.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $23,801.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00210232 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

