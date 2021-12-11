AllSafe Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $156,935.84 and approximately $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

