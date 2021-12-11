Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Reduced by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,490,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

