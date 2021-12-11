Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $163.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in Allegion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,015,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

