Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.73 and last traded at $50.65. 253,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,460,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.