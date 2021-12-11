Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. Sells 1,774 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.12. 156,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,571. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 123.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $411,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

