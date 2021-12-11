Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €159.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €159.00 ($178.65) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($152.25) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €133.31 ($149.78).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €105.58 ($118.63) on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.77.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.