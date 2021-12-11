aelf Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $207.13 million and approximately $22.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00349081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.