Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer Purchases 10,677 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

