Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa T. Su also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $246,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $256,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

