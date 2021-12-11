Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

