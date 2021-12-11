Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

ACET stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.