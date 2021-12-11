Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.11. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 604,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256,177 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

