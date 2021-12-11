Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 683,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,064. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,388.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,809 shares of company stock worth $1,044,044 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 99,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.