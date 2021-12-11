Adams (LON:ADA) Trading Down 11.3%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

Adams Company Profile (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.