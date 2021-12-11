Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $211.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Acuity Brands have outperformed its industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given the company’s consistent focus on cost-saving initiative and strategy to enhance its portfolio. Its leading market position, diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries, along with accretive buyouts are the driving factors. Notably, earnings estimate for 2021 have increased 6.9% over the past 90 days, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. Although its ability to successfully leverage fixed costs is commendable, rising costs and volatile business environment are causes of concerns.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.27.

NYSE AYI opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.55. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

