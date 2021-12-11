Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,242 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.55. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

