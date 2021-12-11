Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $276,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,581,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,025,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $379.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.34. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $379.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.