Aby J. Mathew Sells 8,853 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $323,045.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BLFS stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.