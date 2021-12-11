Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of ASGI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,827. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

