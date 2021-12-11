ABB (NYSE:ABB) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a neutral rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $38.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

