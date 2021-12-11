9,209 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $178.36 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

