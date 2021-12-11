$9.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce sales of $9.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $10.14 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $39.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average of $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

