$722.69 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce $722.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.56 million and the highest is $724.82 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.05. 2,541,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after buying an additional 16,335,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

