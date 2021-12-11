$69.37 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce sales of $69.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the lowest is $69.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $251.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

SKIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $23.81 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

