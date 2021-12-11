682 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

