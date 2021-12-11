622 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

