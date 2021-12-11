$61.04 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report sales of $61.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.36 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $223.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

