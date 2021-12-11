$50.82 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $50.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.23 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $55.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $194.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.08 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $247.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. 77,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,510. The company has a market cap of $519.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 179,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

