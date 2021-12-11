4,287 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $531.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.05 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

