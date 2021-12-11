4,053 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310,161 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

