3,650 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

