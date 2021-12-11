3,300 Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $1,406,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $11.04 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.