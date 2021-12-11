$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $33.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $133.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $135.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $140.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $457.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

