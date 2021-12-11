$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.94 million, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $268.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

