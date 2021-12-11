$2.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $17.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $178.38 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

