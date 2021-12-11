$2.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.82. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,953,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.46. The company had a trading volume of 275,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,437. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $168.47 and a 12 month high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.64. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

