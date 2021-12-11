$2.17 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 804.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CLF traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,933,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,800. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

